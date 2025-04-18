AIRLINK 183.77 Increased By ▲ 6.32 (3.56%)
Markets Print 2025-04-18

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2025 05:52am

KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and Indices was recorded at PKR 55.056 billion and the number of lots traded was 57,787.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 37.569 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 6.955 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.108 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.184 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.411 billion), Silver (PKR 1.096 billion), SP 500 (PKR 492.920 million), DJ (PKR 667.843 million), Natural Gas (PKR 133.212 million), Copper (PKR 213.996 million), Brent (PKR 70.692 million), Aluminium (PKR 4.494 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 95.468 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 8 lots amounting to PKR 53.086 million were traded.

