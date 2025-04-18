Japanese rubber futures rebound on upbeat Chinese data

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures snapped two sessions of losses on Thursday after improving economic data from top consumer China buoyed market sentiment and seasonally low production constricted supply. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) September rubber contract ended 6 yen higher, or 2.1%, at 292.1 yen ($2.05) per kg.

The September rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) eased 95 yuan, or 0.64%, to 14,640 yuan ($2,003.50) per metric ton. The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE lost 155 yuan, or 1.38%, to 11,115 yuan ($1,521.10) per metric ton.

China’s first-quarter economic growth outstripped expectations, underpinned by solid consumption and industrial output even as policy-makers braced for the impact of US tariffs.