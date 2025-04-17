AIRLINK 181.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.3%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.26 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.26%)
FCCL 46.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FLYNG 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
HUBC 142.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.85%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.03%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
MLCF 65.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.46%)
OGDC 212.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.56%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
PAEL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.89%)
PIAHCLA 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (6.32%)
PIBTL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.73%)
POWER 12.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.57%)
PPL 170.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 34.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
PTC 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.1%)
SEARL 94.95 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.2%)
SSGC 42.47 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.02%)
SYM 14.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TPLP 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1%)
TRG 65.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.65%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.76%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 12,588 Increased By 72.3 (0.58%)
BR30 37,879 Decreased By -72.9 (-0.19%)
KSE100 117,316 Increased By 414.5 (0.35%)
KSE30 36,116 Increased By 183.7 (0.51%)
Apr 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PIA privatisation: govt to seek bids to sell national airline next week

  • Pakistan seeks to sell 51-100% stake in debt-ridden carrier
Reuters | BR Web Desk Published April 17, 2025

Pakistan government will seek expressions of interest (EOI) next week for the sale of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the privatisation ministry said on Thursday, days after it reported its first annual profit in over two decades.

The government has been seeking to sell a 51-100% stake in the debt-ridden carrier, to raise funds and reform cash-draining, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) as envisaged under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund programme (IMF).

Its failed attempt to privatise the PIA last year after receiving a single offer, well below the asking price of more than $300 million.

Pakistan International Airlines returns to profit after 21 years

The privatisation commission board has approved seeking new bids, the ministry said in a statement.

“The board approved the pre-qualification criteria for selection of prospective bidders,” it said. It added new expressions of interest in buying between 51 and 100% of the airline would be sought next week.

Pakistan has shifted almost all of the national carrier’s legacy debt to government books after issues raised by bidders led to the failure of the last privatisation attempt.

PIA’s direct flight from Lahore to Baku from 20th

Muhammad Ali, government adviser on privatisation, said last week all the issues raised at the time of last year’s failed attempt had been dealt with.

The national carrier returned to profit after 21 years, as the national flag carrier posted a net profit of Rs26.2 billion for the year 2024.

It recorded an operational profit of Rs9.3 billion for 2024, according to a PIA press release.

The last time the airline posted a profit was in 2003 and later remained in loss for the next two decades.

Pakistan PIA airlines Pakistan International Airlines Privatization Commission PIA bidding Pakistan International Airlines Corporation Limited

Comments

200 characters
Re=== Apr 17, 2025 09:14pm
This is going to be another dud!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Apr 17, 2025 11:31pm
Lets reality check here, of the 180 SOEs causing over Rs. 3 trillion loss annually, not a single one has been privatized, most are shut but employees continue to get paid. Ce la vie et démocratie.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PIA privatisation: govt to seek bids to sell national airline next week

PM Shehbaz invites friendly countries to invest in Pakistan’s mining, IT and agriculture sectors

Goods transporters call off strike after successful talks with Karachi commissioner

5.9 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, Punjab, KP

‘Akin to terrorism’: Govt issues stern warning after attacks on KFC, other foreign outlets

Aurangzeb leaves for US to attend World Bank Group/IMF meetings

Afghan FM tells Pakistan’s top diplomat deportations are ‘disappointment’

Punjab WASAs ordered to finalise monsoon readiness by May 31 deadline

BudgetFY26: P@SHA calls for 10-year extension of concessional tax regime to help boost IT exports

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Taxation machinery: PM proclaims carrot-and-stick approach

Read more stories