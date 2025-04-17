Govt to fully digitize economy: PM Shehbaz

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 17
|
280.67
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 17
|
280.47
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 17
|
142.81
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 17
|
0.82
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 17
|
1.32
|
Euro to USD / Apr 17
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 16
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 16
|
5,275.70
|
Nasdaq / Apr 16
|
16,307.16
|
Dow Jones / Apr 16
|
39,669.39
|
India Sensex / Apr 17
|
77,621.26
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 17
|
34,285.53
|
Hang Seng / Apr 17
|
21,352.47
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 17
|
8,207.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 17
|
21,240.89
|
France CAC40 / Apr 17
|
7,290.96
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 16
|
16,985
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 16
|
298,353
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 17
|
254.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 17
|
63.25
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 17
|
3,331.95
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 17
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 17
|
66.66
|Stock
|Price
|
Ghazi Fabrics / Apr 17
Ghazi Fabrics International Limited(GFIL)
|
8.36
▲ 1 (13.59%)
|
UDL International / Apr 17
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
8.50
▲ 0.98 (13.03%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Apr 17
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
57.93
▲ 5.27 (10.01%)
|
Sunrays Textile / Apr 17
Sunrays Textile Mills Limited(SUTM)
|
93.50
▲ 8.5 (10%)
|
Nimir Resins / Apr 17
Nimir Resins Limited(NRSL)
|
42.45
▲ 3.86 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 17
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
58.09
▲ 5.28 (10%)
|
Bolan Casting / Apr 17
Bolan Castings Limited(BCL)
|
104.06
▲ 9.46 (10%)
|
Shezan Inter. / Apr 17
Shezan International Limited(SHEZ)
|
148.43
▲ 13.49 (10%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 17
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
21.89
▲ 1.99 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Apr 17
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
244.59
▲ 22.24 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Gulshan Sp. / Apr 17
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.13
▼ -0.81 (-20.56%)
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 17
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
1.12
▼ -0.26 (-18.84%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Apr 17
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.55
▼ -13.28 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Apr 17
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
56.69
▼ -6.29 (-9.99%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Apr 17
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
49.40
▼ -5.41 (-9.87%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Apr 17
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
10.17
▼ -1.11 (-9.84%)
|
Mughal Energy / Apr 17
Mughal Energy Limited(GEM)(GEMMEL)
|
20
▼ -2.02 (-9.17%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Apr 17
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
15.12
▼ -1.5 (-9.03%)
|
Jubilee Gen. Ins. / Apr 17
Jubilee General Insurance Limited(JGICL)
|
49.50
▼ -4.72 (-8.71%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Apr 17
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
331.04
▼ -28.97 (-8.05%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 17
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
20,937,977
▲ 0.13
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 17
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,197,617
▲ 2.69
|
National Bank / Apr 17
National Bank of Pakistan(NBP)
|
14,684,295
▲ 5.02
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 17
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
14,338,616
▲ 0.02
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 17
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
11,697,198
▲ 1.27
|
United BankXD / Apr 17
United Bank Limited(UBL)
|
10,588,552
▲ 14.32
|
Hascol Petrol / Apr 17
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
9,186,719
▲ 0.22
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 17
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
8,881,980
▲ 0
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 17
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
8,054,404
▲ 0.03
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 17
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
7,505,232
▲ 0.51
Comments