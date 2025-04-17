Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

IMF programme for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz hails China’s support

Read here for details.

Kuwait extends oil credit facility to Pakistan for two years

Read here for details.

Pakistan, China plan high-tech aquaculture hub in Gwadar

Read here for details.

Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US to appease Trump: report

Read here for details.

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Read here for details.

BNP-M’s Mengal calls off weeks-long protest

Read here for details.

Stocks retreat, KSE-100 closes lower by 755 points as selling returns

Read here for details.

UBL profit jumps 124% YoY to Rs36.11bn in Q1 of 2025

Read here for details.

Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail slams govt for ‘mini-budget’ through fuel levy hikes

Read here for details.

UN vows strong support to Pakistan to meet Sustainable Development Goals

Read here for details.

CCP slaps Rs25mn fine on Hyundai for ‘misleading Tucson launch offer’

Read here for details.

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Read here for details.

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Read here for details.