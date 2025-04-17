AIRLINK 178.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.59%)
BOP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 97.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1%)
FCCL 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUBC 142.06 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
HUMNL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
KOSM 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.02%)
MLCF 62.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (2.29%)
OGDC 213.10 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.66%)
PACE 5.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.77%)
PIAHCLA 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
POWER 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.2%)
PPL 170.48 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.47%)
PRL 34.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
PTC 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
SEARL 94.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.08%)
SYM 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.41%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
TRG 67.24 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (1.94%)
WAVESAPP 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.11%)
BR100 12,430 Increased By 73.2 (0.59%)
BR30 37,718 Increased By 298.5 (0.8%)
KSE100 116,573 Increased By 553.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 35,794 Increased By 187.1 (0.53%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 16, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 17 Apr, 2025 09:42am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • IMF programme for Pakistan: PM Shehbaz hails China’s support

Read here for details.

  • Kuwait extends oil credit facility to Pakistan for two years

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China plan high-tech aquaculture hub in Gwadar

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan may buy more cotton, soybean from US to appease Trump: report

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Read here for details.

  • BNP-M’s Mengal calls off weeks-long protest

Read here for details.

  • Stocks retreat, KSE-100 closes lower by 755 points as selling returns

Read here for details.

  • UBL profit jumps 124% YoY to Rs36.11bn in Q1 of 2025

Read here for details.

  • Ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail slams govt for ‘mini-budget’ through fuel levy hikes

Read here for details.

  • UN vows strong support to Pakistan to meet Sustainable Development Goals

Read here for details.

  • CCP slaps Rs25mn fine on Hyundai for ‘misleading Tucson launch offer’

Read here for details.

  • Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Read here for details.

  • ‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Read here for details.

