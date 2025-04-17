AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures declined on Wednesday as uncertainty over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and their potential impact on global economic growth and consumption weighed on sentiment. The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery was down 6.5 yen, or 2.2%, at 292.9 yen ($2.1) per kg as of 0126 GMT.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 120 yuan, or 0.8%, to 14,810 yuan ($2,025) per metric ton.

Decoupling is no longer just a political slogan. For the past decade, American administrations have tempered their references to China as an adversary by also talking up how the Asian country could be a potential partner. That optimism is largely gone.

Trump has ratcheted up tariffs on Chinese goods to eye-watering levels, prompting Beijing to slap retaliatory duties on US imports in an intensifying trade war between the world’s two biggest economies that markets fear will lead to a global recession.

