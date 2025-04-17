KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 29.591 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,497.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 17.822 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.915 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.895 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.235 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.192 billion),Silver (PKR 589.023 million), SP 500 (PKR 305.492 million),DJ (PKR 240.594 million),Natural Gas (PKR 158.221 million),Copper (PKR 137.366 million),Brent (PKR 77.843 million), Aluminium (PKR 12.310 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 9.722 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 10 lots amounting to PKR 15.390 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025