WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 16, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 15-Apr-25 14-Apr-25 11-Apr-25 10-Apr-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.101056 0.101079 0.101042 0.10168 Euro 0.836641 0.839781 0.839082 0.827486 Japanese yen 0.0051457 0.0051546 0.0051572 0.005083 U.K. pound 0.97831 0.974048 0.966838 0.964169 U.S. dollar 0.738821 0.738139 0.73954 0.746694 Algerian dinar 0.0055811 0.0055757 0.0056101 0.0056053 Australian dollar 0.469299 0.465249 0.458293 0.462876 Botswana pula 0.0536384 0.0534413 0.0528032 0.0532393 Brazilian real 0.125862 0.126353 0.12592 0.126325 Brunei dollar 0.561841 0.560725 0.557596 0.556943 Canadian dollar 0.530229 0.531762 0.532426 Chilean peso 0.0007648 0.0007547 0.0007478 0.0007467 Czech koruna 0.0334096 0.0334423 0.0333697 0.0329885 Danish krone 0.112089 0.112458 0.112365 0.110845 Indian rupee 0.008622 0.0085849 Israeli New Shekel 0.200222 0.200309 0.198481 0.198747 Korean won 0.0005176 0.0005088 0.0005071 0.0005035 Kuwaiti dinar 2.40737 2.40514 2.42709 Malaysian ringgit 0.167476 0.166887 0.166638 0.166803 Mauritian rupee 0.0163363 0.0165606 0.016814 0.016489 Mexican peso 0.0369017 0.0367188 0.0363655 0.0364383 New Zealand dollar 0.435313 0.431036 0.42738 0.420613 Norwegian krone 0.0698794 0.0698625 0.0693427 0.0690635 Omani rial 1.92151 1.91974 1.94199 Peruvian sol 0.198211 Philippine peso 0.0129545 0.0129305 0.0129238 0.0130411 Polish zloty 0.196015 0.196502 0.196655 0.193259 Qatari riyal 0.202973 0.202785 0.205136 Russian ruble 0.0089771 0.0089183 0.008783 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197019 0.196837 0.199118 Singapore dollar 0.561841 0.560725 0.557596 0.556943 South African rand 0.0393314 0.0390959 0.0382063 Swedish krona 0.0756381 0.0762986 0.0754584 0.0750963 Swiss franc 0.906974 0.901819 0.901274 0.88739 Thai baht 0.0219455 0.0218453 Trinidadian dollar 0.109551 0.109245 U.A.E. dirham 0.201177 0.200991 0.20332 Uruguayan peso 0.0176241 0.0174291 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

