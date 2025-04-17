AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Markets Print 2025-04-17

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special...
Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
April 16, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        15-Apr-25      14-Apr-25      11-Apr-25      10-Apr-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.101056       0.101079       0.101042        0.10168
Euro                             0.836641       0.839781       0.839082       0.827486
Japanese yen                    0.0051457      0.0051546      0.0051572       0.005083
U.K. pound                        0.97831       0.974048       0.966838       0.964169
U.S. dollar                      0.738821       0.738139        0.73954       0.746694
Algerian dinar                  0.0055811      0.0055757      0.0056101      0.0056053
Australian dollar                0.469299       0.465249       0.458293       0.462876
Botswana pula                   0.0536384      0.0534413      0.0528032      0.0532393
Brazilian real                   0.125862       0.126353        0.12592       0.126325
Brunei dollar                    0.561841       0.560725       0.557596       0.556943
Canadian dollar                  0.530229       0.531762       0.532426
Chilean peso                    0.0007648      0.0007547      0.0007478      0.0007467
Czech koruna                    0.0334096      0.0334423      0.0333697      0.0329885
Danish krone                     0.112089       0.112458       0.112365       0.110845
Indian rupee                     0.008622                     0.0085849
Israeli New Shekel               0.200222       0.200309       0.198481       0.198747
Korean won                      0.0005176      0.0005088      0.0005071      0.0005035
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.40737        2.40514                       2.42709
Malaysian ringgit                0.167476       0.166887       0.166638       0.166803
Mauritian rupee                 0.0163363      0.0165606       0.016814       0.016489
Mexican peso                    0.0369017      0.0367188      0.0363655      0.0364383
New Zealand dollar               0.435313       0.431036        0.42738       0.420613
Norwegian krone                 0.0698794      0.0698625      0.0693427      0.0690635
Omani rial                        1.92151        1.91974                       1.94199
Peruvian sol                     0.198211
Philippine peso                 0.0129545      0.0129305      0.0129238      0.0130411
Polish zloty                     0.196015       0.196502       0.196655       0.193259
Qatari riyal                     0.202973       0.202785                      0.205136
Russian ruble                   0.0089771      0.0089183                      0.008783
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.197019       0.196837                      0.199118
Singapore dollar                 0.561841       0.560725       0.557596       0.556943
South African rand              0.0393314      0.0390959      0.0382063
Swedish krona                   0.0756381      0.0762986      0.0754584      0.0750963
Swiss franc                      0.906974       0.901819       0.901274        0.88739
Thai baht                                                     0.0219455      0.0218453
Trinidadian dollar               0.109551       0.109245
U.A.E. dirham                    0.201177       0.200991                       0.20332
Uruguayan peso                  0.0176241      0.0174291
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

