Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 17 Apr, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 16, 2025).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               280.23   282.09    AED                76.26     70.98
EURO                317.25   320.43    SAR                74.60     75.17
GBP                 370.43   374.00    INTERBANK         280.60    280.70
JPY                                                        1.92      1.97
=========================================================================

