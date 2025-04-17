Markets Print 2025-04-17
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 16, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 280.23 282.09 AED 76.26 70.98
EURO 317.25 320.43 SAR 74.60 75.17
GBP 370.43 374.00 INTERBANK 280.60 280.70
JPY 1.92 1.97
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments