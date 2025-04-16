AIRLINK 180.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
CPHL 101.50 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.09%)
FCCL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.3%)
FFL 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.64%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
MLCF 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
OGDC 210.22 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-1.91%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.75%)
POWER 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
PPL 170.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.34%)
PRL 35.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.42%)
SSGC 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.55%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
TRG 67.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.87%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,464 Decreased By -17 (-0.14%)
BR30 37,831 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 116,661 Decreased By -114.4 (-0.1%)
KSE30 35,785 Decreased By -64.6 (-0.18%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei sags as chip shares dragged down by Nvidia curbs

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 09:40am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average was headed for its first decline this week on Wednesday, as chip-sector shares sank after Nvidia said the U.S. government is limiting exports of a key chip to China.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest - an Nvidia supplier - was the Nikkei’s worst performer with a 5% tumble. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Disco fell 4%, and silicon producer Sumco dropped 3.1%.

The tech-heavy Nikkei lost 0.4% to 34,136.70 by mid-morning, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2%.

Precision equipment makers dropped 1.6% as a sector, making them the worst performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry groupings.

The H20 artificial intelligence chip targeted by the U.S. government is currently Nvidia’s most advanced chip for sale in China, and is central to its efforts to stay engaged with China’s booming AI industry.

Nvidia has been a key focus of U.S. export controls as officials attempt to keep the most advanced chips from being sold to China. As a result, Nvidia has been designing chips that come as close as possible to U.S. limits.

“The Nvidia news is a massive development for U.S. tech and tech companies everywhere,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial markets analyst at Capital.com.

Japan automakers propel Nikkei after Trump hints at tariff relief

“It suggests that whatever innovation the company comes up with to get around U.S. restrictions, policymakers are going to eventually clamp down on it,” Rodda said.

“That’s going to stifle or limit Nvidia sales growth, market share and overall growth potential.”

Outside of chip-sector shares, Japanese equities had little direction as investors awaited additional news on U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

Of the Nikkei’s 225 components, 131 fell versus 90 that rose, with four flat.

U.S.-Japan trade talks are due to get under way this week, with Japan’s top negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, arriving in Washington later on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

Nikkei Nikkei index Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei sags as chip shares dragged down by Nvidia curbs

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Petrol prices kept unchanged

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil dips as markets assess trade war effects

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Renewable energy push: Nepra may approve tariff of KE’s 2 PV solar projects

COAS says ‘not even ten generations of terrorists can harm Balochistan or Pakistan’

Read more stories