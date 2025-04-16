AIRLINK 180.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.14%)
BOP 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
CNERGY 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
CPHL 101.45 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.04%)
FCCL 46.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
FFL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.71%)
FLYNG 27.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.61%)
HUBC 141.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.44%)
HUMNL 13.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.03%)
MLCF 61.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
OGDC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-0.99%)
PACE 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.52%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 10.71 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
POWER 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 171.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-0.74%)
PRL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.33%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.73%)
SEARL 95.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.32%)
SSGC 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.06%)
SYM 14.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
TPLP 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
TRG 67.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.74%)
WAVESAPP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,461 Decreased By -20.3 (-0.16%)
BR30 37,844 Decreased By -163.4 (-0.43%)
KSE100 116,799 Increased By 23.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 35,833 Decreased By -16.6 (-0.05%)
Indian benchmarks open little changed after sharp gains in last two sessions

Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark indexes opened little changed on Wednesday, following sharp gains in the last two sessions, as investors assessed changes in U.S. tariffs.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.14% at 23,344.10, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.11% to 76,646.97, as of 09:17 a.m. IST.

The benchmarks rose around 4% in the last two sessions, which helped Sensex recoup losses seen earlier in the month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

India’s Sensex erases post-tariff losses as Trump signals exemptions

The broader mid- and small-caps rose 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.

