Indian benchmarks open little changed after sharp gains in last two sessions

India’s benchmark indexes opened little changed on Wednesday, following sharp gains in the last two sessions, as investors assessed changes in U.S. tariffs.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.14% at 23,344.10, while the BSE Sensex fell 0.11% to 76,646.97, as of 09:17 a.m. IST.

The benchmarks rose around 4% in the last two sessions, which helped Sensex recoup losses seen earlier in the month after U.S. President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

The broader mid- and small-caps rose 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively.