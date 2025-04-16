AIRLINK 181.87 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (0.84%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 15, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2025 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt withholds fuel relief amid global oil drop to finance Balochistan highway

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola gains Rs600 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Fitch Ratings upgrade ‘strong’ endorsement of govt policies: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Remittances from UAE to cross $7bn, says Pakistan’s envoy

Read here for details.

  • TRG Pakistan tender offer deadline extended amid ongoing legal battle

Read here for details.

  • At least three cops martyred, 16 injured in Balochistan’s Mastung IED blast

Read here for details.

