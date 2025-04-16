Gold prices inch up

KARACHI: Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday, mirroring the world market’s slight momentum, traders said.

The precious metal inched up by Rs 600 and Rs 514, reaching Rs 339,400 per tola and Rs 290,980 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market gained as little as $6 to $3,224 per ounce while silver was selling for over $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs 3,397 per tola and Rs 2,912 per 10 grams, according to the association.

However, the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

