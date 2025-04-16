AIRLINK 180.36 Increased By ▲ 6.57 (3.78%)
BOP 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
CNERGY 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.27%)
CPHL 100.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.21%)
FCCL 45.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.09%)
FFL 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.73%)
FLYNG 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
HUBC 142.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
MLCF 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.69%)
OGDC 214.32 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.08%)
PACE 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (8.23%)
PAEL 46.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
PIAHCLA 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.33%)
PIBTL 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.21%)
POWER 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
PPL 172.71 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (0.83%)
PRL 36.02 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.39%)
PTC 23.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
SEARL 96.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
SSGC 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.89%)
SYM 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.05%)
TELE 7.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.94%)
TPLP 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
TRG 67.90 Increased By ▲ 4.01 (6.28%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.42%)
BR100 12,481 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 38,008 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 116,776 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,849 No Change 0 (0%)
Markets Print 2025-04-16

Palm oil down on estimates of improved output, weak rivals

Reuters Published 16 Apr, 2025 05:55am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations for improved production, while weaker Dalian vegetable oils and Chicago soyoil added pressure. The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 63 ringgit, or 1.51%, to 4,107 ringgit ($931.29) a metric ton at closing, its lowest closing since Sept. 30. “Moving forward, production is expected to pick up both locally and in Indonesia, thus the selling pressure that follows,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, adding that export data was supportive of the price.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for April 1-15 estimated to rise by 17% from a month ago, said cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services, while independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia estimated exports grew by 13.6%. Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.23%, while its palm oil contract was down 0.39%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.26%. Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil price Palm oil market

