Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s remittances surge 37% YoY in March, cross $4bn mark for first time

IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

