AIRLINK 176.30 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.44%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
CNERGY 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.69%)
CPHL 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.34%)
FCCL 46.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
HUBC 143.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.38%)
HUMNL 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
KEL 4.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.04%)
MLCF 62.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.27%)
OGDC 211.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)
PACE 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (8.04%)
PAEL 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 12.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
PPL 170.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.25%)
PRL 36.29 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
PTC 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.67%)
SEARL 96.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.27%)
SSGC 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
SYM 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TELE 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.66%)
TPLP 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TRG 64.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.72%)
WAVESAPP 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,513 Increased By 65.6 (0.53%)
BR30 37,933 Increased By 13.5 (0.04%)
KSE100 116,898 Increased By 508 (0.44%)
KSE30 35,884 Increased By 188 (0.53%)
Apr 15, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 14, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 15 Apr, 2025 08:32am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s remittances surge 37% YoY in March, cross $4bn mark for first time

  • IFC committed to ‘work closely’ with Pakistan, eyes investment opportunities

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,800 in Pakistan

  • Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

  • Pakistan, South Korea to co-host UN peacekeeping meeting in Islamabad: FO

  • ‘Night vision, sniper rifles, more’: US weapons left in Afghanistan now arm militants in Pakistan: report

