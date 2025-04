KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 58.764 billion and the number of lots traded was 51,233. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 37.400 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 9.044 billion),NSDQ 100 (PKR 5.495 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.582 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 1.290 billion), Silver (PKR 942.039 million),DJ (PKR 816.843 million),SP 500 (PKR 668.818 million),Palladium (PKR 153.56 4million),Natural Gas (PKR 145.326 million),Copper (PKR 137.092 million),Brent (PKR 63.151 million), Japan Equity (PKR 18.678 million)and Aluminium (PKR 6.497 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7lots amounting to PKR 19.995 million were traded.

