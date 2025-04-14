Dubai retains top spot as World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024

Dubai International Airport (DXB) retained the title of the World’s Busiest International Airport in 2024, reaching nearly 9.5 billion passengers from around the world, announced the Airports Council International (ACI) World on Monday.

The emirate has maintained this spot in 2023 and 2024 in the ACI ranking.

London followed in second place, followed by Korea, Singapore, and Amsterdam. Paris Istanbul, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, and Doha rounded off the top 10.

“Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines,” ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci was quoted as saying in a press release issued by ACI on Monday.

“These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce, and connectivity. As air travel grows, ACI World stands ready to support its members, ensuring the smooth flow of people and goods that drive global economic, social, and cultural progress.”

Global traffic

Preliminary figures suggest that the 2024 global total passengers are close to 5 billion, representing an increase of 9% from 2023 or a gain of 3.8% from pre-pandemic levels (2019), added the press release.

The Top 10 busiest airports, representing 9% of global traffic (855 million passengers), witnessed a gain of 8.8% from 2023 and a gain of 8.4% vis-à-vis their 2019 results (789 million pax in 2019).

Among global traffic rankings, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport defended its top position, followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Moving forward, key challenges such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and capacity constraints are expected to increasingly shape the industry’s trajectory, added ACI.