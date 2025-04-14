AIRLINK 169.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.51%)
BOP 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
CNERGY 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
CPHL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.38%)
FCCL 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.65%)
FLYNG 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
HUBC 142.15 Increased By ▲ 4.37 (3.17%)
HUMNL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
KEL 4.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
KOSM 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
MLCF 62.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
OGDC 211.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-0.55%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 18.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.62%)
PIBTL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.92%)
POWER 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
PPL 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
PRL 35.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
PTC 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
SEARL 96.85 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.61%)
SSGC 41.10 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4%)
SYM 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TPLP 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 63.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
YOUW 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
BR100 12,338 Increased By 32.8 (0.27%)
BR30 37,597 Increased By 181.4 (0.48%)
KSE100 115,405 Increased By 551.5 (0.48%)
KSE30 35,377 Increased By 159.5 (0.45%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 12 and April 13, 2025
14 Apr, 2025

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, US sign MoUs for IT training collaboration

Read here for details.

  • Islamabad calls for Iran’s full cooperation in probe into killing of 8 Pakistanis

Read here for details.

  • Karachi traffic police launch crackdown on dumpers after viral video of traffic violation

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen

Read here for details.

  • First-phase of development funding approved for Reko Diq, $74 billion economic boost expected

Read here for details.

