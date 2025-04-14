BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 12 and April 13, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- PM Shehbaz urges Afghan government to curb cross-border terrorism
Read here for details.
- Pakistan, US sign MoUs for IT training collaboration
Read here for details.
- Islamabad calls for Iran’s full cooperation in probe into killing of 8 Pakistanis
Read here for details.
- Karachi traffic police launch crackdown on dumpers after viral video of traffic violation
Read here for details.
- Pakistan stands as ‘wall between terrorism and world,’ Naqvi tells US congressmen
Read here for details.
- First-phase of development funding approved for Reko Diq, $74 billion economic boost expected
Read here for details.
