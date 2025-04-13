Gold hits new all-time highs

KARACHI: Gold prices continued soaring to new historic highs on Saturday, mirroring the global market uptrend, traders said.

Rising further by Rs1,800 and Rs1,543, gold prices moved to record levels of Rs340,600 per tola and Rs292,009 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

International market posted an increase by $18, pushing gold bullion to fresh all-time highs $3,236 per ounce, while silver was staying unchanged at over $31 per ounce. Domestic silver prices also held steady at Rs3,234 per tola and Rs2,772 per 10 grams, the association added.

