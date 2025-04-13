AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
BOP 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.98%)
CNERGY 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
CPHL 99.73 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (2.33%)
FCCL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.38%)
FFL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.06%)
HUBC 137.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.81%)
HUMNL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.86%)
KEL 4.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.42%)
MLCF 62.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.22%)
OGDC 212.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-1.21%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PAEL 47.18 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (5.17%)
PIAHCLA 18.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.54%)
POWER 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
PPL 169.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.27 (-2.46%)
PRL 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.02%)
PTC 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.99%)
SEARL 96.26 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1%)
SSGC 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1%)
SYM 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
TPLP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 63.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.86%)
WAVESAPP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
YOUW 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,305 Decreased By -186.6 (-1.49%)
BR30 37,415 Decreased By -278.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 114,853 Decreased By -1335.9 (-1.15%)
KSE30 35,217 Decreased By -533.1 (-1.49%)
Apr 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-13

Gold hits new all-time highs

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

KARACHI: Gold prices continued soaring to new historic highs on Saturday, mirroring the global market uptrend, traders said.

Rising further by Rs1,800 and Rs1,543, gold prices moved to record levels of Rs340,600 per tola and Rs292,009 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

International market posted an increase by $18, pushing gold bullion to fresh all-time highs $3,236 per ounce, while silver was staying unchanged at over $31 per ounce. Domestic silver prices also held steady at Rs3,234 per tola and Rs2,772 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold hits new all-time highs

New customs values on import of tape types issued

Eight Pakistanis brutally murdered in Iran

Trump spares smartphones, computers, other electronics from China tariffs

IT ministry set for overhaul for WB’s $77.73m ‘DEEP’

Economic boost: Aurangzeb inspired by Singapore’s nickel exports model

CM Maryam meets Turkish President Erdogan

CM Sindh launches development campaign, criticises canal project

Bilawal re-elected PPP chairman

Shujaat re-elected PML-Q president

Show-cause notice under Sec 114(1): SC dismisses petition against FBR

Read more stories