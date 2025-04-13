AIRLINK 170.57 Decreased By ▼ -2.58 (-1.49%)
Markets Print 2025-04-13

French soft wheat ratings tick down

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2025 02:50am

PARIS: Ratings of French soft wheat crops showed 75% were in good or excellent condition by April 7, down from 76% a week earlier, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday.

The score was still well above the 64% in the same week last year, when torrential rain led to the smallest French crop since the 1980s. A very dry start to spring has helped drain fields that remained soggy during autumn and winter.

There has been concern about a lack of moisture in major northern crop belts, though widespread rains forecast from this weekend are expected to alleviate any crop stress.

For winter barley crops, the good/excellent score edged up to 72% from 71% the prior week, while for durum wheat the rating ticked down to 79% from 80%.

For spring barley, sowing of which ended last month, 84% of the crop was rated as good or excellent, down from 86% a week earlier. The dry spell has helped maize planting get going.

By Monday, 15% of the expected area had been planted, up from 2% a week earlier and above a five-year average of 7%, FranceAgriMer’s cereal crop data showed.

