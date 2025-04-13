Japanese rubber futures ease

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures eased on Friday, posting weekly losses, amid a widening trade war between the US and top consumer China.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) September rubber contract ended daytime trade 0.17% lower to 297.6 yen ($2.07) per kg. The contract has lost 7.2% so far this week. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 1.8% to 14,995 yuan ($2,047.32) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE gained 2.61% to 11,775 yuan ($1,607.68) per metric ton. US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs for most countries in a stunning U-turn after a days-long market rout that erased trillions of dollars from global stocks.

However, Trump has now imposed new tariffs of 145% on Chinese goods since taking office, a White House official said, racheting up trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The direct impact of tariffs on natural rubber is mainly in Chinese tire exports to the US, Chinese financial information site Tonghuashun Information said, adding that the expected demand for rubber is under pressure amid fears of a global recession.

The dollar slid 1.1% to as low as 142.88 yen, the weakest since September 30.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers. Still, some bullish traders believe that the weather in Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, may help reduce rubber production, said Chinese rubber sales portal Natural Rubber Network. From April 12-14, farmers should be wary of crop damage, said Thailand’s meteorological agency, adding that outbreaks of summer storms are possible.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 168.4 US cents per kg, up 1.7%.