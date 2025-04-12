Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Every sector has to export to drive growth: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

Govt ‘actively working’ towards reducing taxes on milk: minister

Read here for details.

Gold soars by Rs10,000 per tola, sets new all-time high in Pakistan

Read here for details.

High-value target among two terrorists killed in Lower Dir IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to strengthen military-to-military cooperation

Read here for details.

Honda Atlas Cars to introduce HEVs in Pakistan

Read here for details.