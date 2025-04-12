PSX ends week in red

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) closed lower on the last trading day of the week as investors remained cautious amid concerns over the outcome of the US-China trade war.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index lost by 1,336 points, or 1.15 percent, closing at 114,853.33 points compared to 116,189.21 points on Friday. The index also touched an intraday high level of 115,937.38points and low level of 114,640 points.

On Friday, BRIndex100 opened at 12,491.68 points and finally closed at 12,294.28 points, which was 197.4 points or 1.58 percent lower than previous close. Total volume at BRIndex100 was 399 million shares. BRIndex30 declined by 325 point or 0.86 percent to settle at 37,369.01 points with a total volume of 300 million shares.

The daily volume at the ready counter declined to 458.8 million shares up from 638 million shares in the previous session. Similarly, the total traded value on the ready counter decreased to Rs 31.6 billion compared to Rs 37 billion in the last session.

The market capitalization fell by Rs 121 billion to Rs 14.114 trillion. Out of 441 active scrips, 137 closed in positive and 244 in negative while the value of 60 stocks remained unchanged.

Analysts said that stocks closed sharply lower in the earning season on bearish global equities and weak global crude oil prices amid fears over outcome of US-China trade war. “Rupee instability, and 9pc YoY declining dismal data on cement sales for Mar’25 played catalyst role in bearish close at PSX”, he added.

Pak Elektron was the volume leader with 40.7 million shares and closed at Rs 47.18followed by Sui South Gas that closed at Rs 39.52 with 38 million shares. B.O. PunjabXD ranked third with share trading of 33 million shares and it closed at Rs 11.18.

Hoechst Pakistan Limited and PIA Holding Company LimitedB were the top gainers increasing by Rs 121.97 and Rs 120.86 respectively to close at Rs 3,321.97 and Rs 1,329.45, while Nestle Pakistan Limited and Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited were the top losers declining by Rs 82.63 and Rs 50.76 respectively to close at Rs 7,070.85 and Rs 1,258.33.

BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 21,720.95 points, recording a net decline of 24.17 points or 0.11 percent, with a total turnover of 12 million shares.BR Cement Index ended the session at 13,679.30 points, down by 88.53 points or 0.64 percent, on a total turnover of 42.878 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index registered a notable drop, closing at 31,588.29 points with a net negative change of 461.77 points or 1.44 percent, and a total turnover of 46.709million shares.BR Power Generation and Distribution Index settled at 19,500.30 points, losing 118.41 points or 0.60 percent, with a turnover of 21 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index closed at 11,873.94 points, posting a sharp decline of 196.04 points or 1.62 percent, with a turnover of 56 million shares.BR Technology & Communication Index finished at 4,816.62 points, down by 7.78 points or 0.16 percent, with a total turnover of 28.601 million shares.

Muhammad Rizwan Director Brokerage Chase Securities Pakistan said that the Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a decline amid escalating global trade tensions and plummeting oil prices, with the market expected to remain cautious heading into the weekend as investors closely monitor global trade developments and oil price movements.

The energy sector was under pressure, with lower international oil prices resulting in a decline in stocks, including PPL, OGDC, MARI, and POL, which fell by 1.5 percent, 2.2 percent, 1.8 percent, and 2.5 percent, respectively.

