Sports
12 Apr, 2025

Warriors Ecostar, Colts PB storm into Polo Super League’s final

Muhammad Saleem Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

LAHORE: Two matches were played on the third day of the second phase of the Ecostar Lahore Polo Club Super League 2025, after which the Warriors Ecostar and the Colts PB qualified for the main final.

In the first match, the Warriors Ecostar defeated the Fighters Momi’s Cheetah in an intense battle with a score of 8-6 to book their spot in the main final. Mian Abbas Mukhtar was the standout performer for The Warriors Ecostar, scoring five fabulous goals. Col Omer Minhas (R), Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Zackaria contributed one goal each. For the losing side, The Fighters Momi’s Cheetah, Taimoor Noon scored two goals, while Saif and Aleem netted one goal each. The team also benefited from a two-goal handicap advantage.

In the second match of the day, the Gladiators IS/Platinum Homes narrowly defeated the King Guard Group by 6½-6 goals. Umar Ashfaq led the charge for the Gladiators with three tremendous goals, while Ibrahim Sultan and Bilal Noon scored one goal each. The team also received one and a half-goal handicap advantage. For The King Guard Group, Taimoor Noon netted three goals, Saim Abbas scored two, and Asfandyar contributed one goal.

At the end of the league stage, all five teams had played two matches each. The Warriors Ecostar and The Colts PB emerged unbeaten and qualified for the main final.

