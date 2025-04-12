AIRLINK 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.24%)
2025-04-12

Gold soars to all-time high

Recorder Report Published 12 Apr, 2025 05:40am

KARACHI: In a stunning display of market momentum, gold prices soared to an all-time high on Friday, breaching the $3,200-per-ounce barrier in international trading, traders said.

In the second highest single day gains, gold posted Rs10,000 and Rs8,573 surges, reaching the historic peak of Rs338,800 per tola and Rs290,466 per 10 grams, respectively.

“It is all-time high for the local and international gold markets,” Abdullah Razzaq, spokesperson for the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association, said.

World market’s bull-run drove the gold bullion value to new record levels of $3,218 per ounce, up by $100 while silver was holding firm at over $31 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices remained stable at Rs3,234 per tola and Rs2,772 per 10 grams according to the association.

