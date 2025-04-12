WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 11 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-APR-25 09-APR-25 08-APR-25 07-APR-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10168 0.101877 0.102439 0.102552 Euro 0.827486 0.826833 0.822894 0.822371 Japanese yen 0.005083 0.005151 0.005087 0.005145 U.K. pound 0.964169 0.959411 0.958201 0.961808 U.S. dollar 0.746694 0.748604 0.751501 0.74986 Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005619 0.005626 0.005627 Australian dollar 0.462876 0.447291 0.456086 0.451191 Botswana pula 0.053239 0.052777 0.053281 0.05339 Brazilian real 0.126325 0.123534 0.126596 0.127373 Brunei dollar 0.556943 0.553824 0.557204 0.556772 Canadian dollar 0.529049 0.529375 0.527105 Chilean peso 0.000747 0.000753 0.000759 0.000768 Czech koruna 0.032989 0.032868 0.032748 0.0326 Danish krone 0.110845 0.110703 0.110236 0.110181 Indian rupee 0.008748 0.008739 Israeli New Shekel 0.198747 0.196329 0.199549 Korean won 0.000504 0.000509 0.000513 0.000521 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42709 2.43647 2.44152 2.43738 Malaysian ringgit 0.166803 0.166283 0.167615 0.167848 Mauritian rupee 0.016489 0.016594 0.01652 0.016585 Mexican peso 0.036438 0.036051 0.036328 0.036234 New Zealand dollar 0.420613 0.41439 0.418586 0.418047 Norwegian krone 0.069064 0.068224 0.068859 0.068792 Omani rial 1.94199 1.94695 1.95449 1.95022 Peruvian sol 0.200108 0.201583 0.202884 Philippine peso 0.013041 0.013116 0.01319 Polish zloty 0.193259 0.1928 0.191368 0.191795 Qatari riyal 0.205136 0.20566 0.206456 0.206005 Russian ruble 0.008783 0.008695 0.008793 0.0087 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199118 0.199628 0.2004 0.199963 Singapore dollar 0.556943 0.553824 0.557204 0.556772 South African rand 0.038018 0.03857 0.038718 Swedish krona 0.075096 0.074681 0.074962 0.074235 Swiss franc 0.88739 0.889237 0.87823 0.878725 Thai baht 0.021845 0.021511 0.021685 Trinidadian dollar 0.110505 0.111272 0.110987 U.A.E. dirham 0.20332 0.20384 0.204629 0.204182 Uruguayan peso 0.017264 0.017503 0.017497 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025