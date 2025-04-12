WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
April 11 2025
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 10-APR-25 09-APR-25 08-APR-25 07-APR-25
Chinese yuan 0.10168 0.101877 0.102439 0.102552
Euro 0.827486 0.826833 0.822894 0.822371
Japanese yen 0.005083 0.005151 0.005087 0.005145
U.K. pound 0.964169 0.959411 0.958201 0.961808
U.S. dollar 0.746694 0.748604 0.751501 0.74986
Algerian dinar 0.005605 0.005619 0.005626 0.005627
Australian dollar 0.462876 0.447291 0.456086 0.451191
Botswana pula 0.053239 0.052777 0.053281 0.05339
Brazilian real 0.126325 0.123534 0.126596 0.127373
Brunei dollar 0.556943 0.553824 0.557204 0.556772
Canadian dollar 0.529049 0.529375 0.527105
Chilean peso 0.000747 0.000753 0.000759 0.000768
Czech koruna 0.032989 0.032868 0.032748 0.0326
Danish krone 0.110845 0.110703 0.110236 0.110181
Indian rupee 0.008748 0.008739
Israeli New Shekel 0.198747 0.196329 0.199549
Korean won 0.000504 0.000509 0.000513 0.000521
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42709 2.43647 2.44152 2.43738
Malaysian ringgit 0.166803 0.166283 0.167615 0.167848
Mauritian rupee 0.016489 0.016594 0.01652 0.016585
Mexican peso 0.036438 0.036051 0.036328 0.036234
New Zealand dollar 0.420613 0.41439 0.418586 0.418047
Norwegian krone 0.069064 0.068224 0.068859 0.068792
Omani rial 1.94199 1.94695 1.95449 1.95022
Peruvian sol 0.200108 0.201583 0.202884
Philippine peso 0.013041 0.013116 0.01319
Polish zloty 0.193259 0.1928 0.191368 0.191795
Qatari riyal 0.205136 0.20566 0.206456 0.206005
Russian ruble 0.008783 0.008695 0.008793 0.0087
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199118 0.199628 0.2004 0.199963
Singapore dollar 0.556943 0.553824 0.557204 0.556772
South African rand 0.038018 0.03857 0.038718
Swedish krona 0.075096 0.074681 0.074962 0.074235
Swiss franc 0.88739 0.889237 0.87823 0.878725
Thai baht 0.021845 0.021511 0.021685
Trinidadian dollar 0.110505 0.111272 0.110987
U.A.E. dirham 0.20332 0.20384 0.204629 0.204182
Uruguayan peso 0.017264 0.017503 0.017497
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
