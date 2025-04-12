KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 11, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 114,853.33 High: 115,937.38 Low: 114,639.92 Net Change: 1,335.88 Volume (000): 250,709 Value (000): 23,543,544 Makt Cap (000) 3,494,387,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,720.95 NET CH (-) 24.17 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 13,679.30 NET CH (-) 88.53 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 31,588.29 NET CH (-) 461.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,500.30 NET CH (-) 118.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,873.94 NET CH (-) 196.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,816.62 NET CH (-) 7.78 ------------------------------------ As on: 11- April -2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

