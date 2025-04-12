KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (April 11, 2025).
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
BRINDEX100
Day Close: 114,853.33
High: 115,937.38
Low: 114,639.92
Net Change: 1,335.88
Volume (000): 250,709
Value (000): 23,543,544
Makt Cap (000) 3,494,387,000
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,720.95
NET CH (-) 24.17
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 13,679.30
NET CH (-) 88.53
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 31,588.29
NET CH (-) 461.77
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,500.30
NET CH (-) 118.41
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,873.94
NET CH (-) 196.04
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,816.62
NET CH (-) 7.78
As on: 11- April -2025
