BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 10, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project
- Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025
- New passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration: Mohsin Naqvi
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70bn
- NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months
- FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands
