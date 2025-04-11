AIRLINK 171.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.95%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 10, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 11 Apr, 2025 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • World Bank investment arm commits $300mn loan to Pakistan’s Reko Diq mining project

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan car sales fall 8% MoM in March 2025

Read here for details.

  • New passport rules to curb begging, illegal immigration: Mohsin Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $23mn, now stand at $10.70bn

Read here for details.

  • NEPRA approves countrywide reduction in power prices by Rs1.71 per unit for 3 months

Read here for details.

  • FO laments end of US-Pakistan student exchange program that benefited thousands

Read here for details.

