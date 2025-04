KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 78.235billion and the number of lots traded was 81,198. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 38.626 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 13.398 billion), COTS (PKR 11.371 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 4.508 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.184 billion), SP 500 (PKR 2.351 billion),DJ (PKR 1.934 billion), Silver (PKR 1.120 billion),Brent (PKR 586.247 million), Copper (PKR 340.003 million),Natural Gas (PKR 271.535 million),Palladium (PKR 227.026 million), Japan Equity (PKR 166.186 million)and Aluminium (PKR 9.929million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots amounting to PKR 147.287 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025