PM Shehbaz leaves for official visit to Belarus

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 9
|
280.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 9
|
280.77
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 9
|
147.82
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 9
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 9
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Apr 9
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 9
|
5,456.90
|
India Sensex / Apr 9
|
73,847.15
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 9
|
31,714.03
|
Nasdaq / Apr 9
|
17,124.97
|
Hang Seng / Apr 9
|
20,264.49
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|
Dow Jones / Apr 9
|
40,608.45
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 9
|
19,670.88
|
France CAC40 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 9
|
62.35
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 9
|
17,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 9
|
275,205
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 9
|
3,079.40
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 9
|
66.63
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 10
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 10
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Apr 10
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8
▲ 0.9 (12.68%)
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Apr 10
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
9
▲ 1 (12.5%)
|
Equity Modaraba / Apr 10
First Equity Modaraba(FEM)
|
3
▲ 0.28 (10.29%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 10
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
17.79
▲ 1.62 (10.02%)
|
Tandlianwala Sugar / Apr 10
Tandlianwala Sugar Mills Limited(TSML)
|
73.99
▲ 6.73 (10.01%)
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 10
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
39.13
▲ 3.56 (10.01%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Apr 10
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
26.28
▲ 2.39 (10%)
|
Service Ind.Ltd / Apr 10
Service Industries Limited(SRVI)
|
1,025.64
▲ 93.24 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 10
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
41.80
▲ 3.8 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Apr 10
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
165.15
▲ 15.01 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
JS Mom. Factor ETF / Apr 10
JS Momentum Factor ETF(JSMFETF)
|
11.40
▼ -1.87 (-14.09%)
|
Pak Gen.Ins. / Apr 10
The Pakistan General Insurance Co. Ltd.(PKGI)
|
8.48
▼ -1 (-10.55%)
|
Fateh Ind. / Apr 10
Fateh Industries Limited(FIL)
|
119.56
▼ -13.27 (-9.99%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Apr 10
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
24.72
▼ -2.73 (-9.95%)
|
Faisal Sp. / Apr 10
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited(FASM)
|
300.01
▼ -24.96 (-7.68%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Apr 10
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
126
▼ -10.4 (-7.62%)
|
United Brands / Apr 10
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
21.51
▼ -1.72 (-7.4%)
|
LSE Ventures / Apr 10
LSE Ventures Limited(LSEVL)
|
9.26
▼ -0.74 (-7.4%)
|
Samba Bank / Apr 10
Samba Bank Limited(SBL)
|
9.35
▼ -0.65 (-6.5%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Apr 10
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.09
▼ -0.2 (-6.08%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
76,775,401
▲ 0.23
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
54,549,738
▲ 0.29
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 10
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
44,559,620
▲ 3.56
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Apr 10
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
20,463,930
▼ -0.26
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 10
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
19,056,551
▲ 3.8
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 10
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
17,650,028
▲ 4.07
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 10
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,883,029
▲ 2.02
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,126,298
▲ 0.02
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 10
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
14,846,481
▲ 0.44
|
P.T.C.L. / Apr 10
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
14,141,745
▲ 0.61
