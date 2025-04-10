Budget in focus 2025-26

AIRLINK 168.20 Increased By ▲ 10.79 (6.85%)
BOP 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.18%)
CNERGY 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
CPHL 97.16 Increased By ▲ 4.27 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.94 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.59%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.43%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.3%)
HUBC 138.68 Increased By ▲ 4.67 (3.48%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.83%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (8.79%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.45%)
MLCF 63.21 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.83%)
OGDC 216.00 Increased By ▲ 7.48 (3.59%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
PAEL 44.25 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (8.51%)
PIAHCLA 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.64%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.61%)
POWER 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.42%)
PPL 174.75 Increased By ▲ 5.98 (3.54%)
PRL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.05%)
PTC 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.87%)
SEARL 96.76 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.93%)
SSGC 38.51 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (8.27%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.49%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.03%)
TPLP 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3%)
TRG 62.81 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (3.53%)
WAVESAPP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.09%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.08%)
YOUW 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.01%)
BR100 12,530 Increased By 290.5 (2.37%)
BR30 37,672 Increased By 1278.6 (3.51%)
KSE100 116,669 Increased By 2515.9 (2.2%)
KSE30 35,971 Increased By 770.2 (2.19%)
