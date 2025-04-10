Budget in focus 2025-26

Budget 2025-26
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 9
|
280.97
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 9
|
280.77
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 9
|
147.82
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 9
|
0.86
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 9
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Apr 9
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 8
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 9
|
5,456.90
|
India Sensex / Apr 9
|
73,847.15
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 9
|
31,714.03
|
Nasdaq / Apr 9
|
17,124.97
|
Hang Seng / Apr 9
|
20,264.49
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|
Dow Jones / Apr 9
|
40,608.45
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 9
|
19,670.88
|
France CAC40 / Apr 9
|
7,679.48
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 9
|
62.35
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 9
|
17,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 9
|
275,205
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 9
|
3,079.40
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 9
|
66.63
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 10
|
254.63
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 10
|
258.64
|Stock
|Price
|
Tri-Star Mutual / Apr 10
Tri-Star Mutual Fund Limited(TSMF)
|
8.10
▲ 1 (14.08%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 10
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
17.79
▲ 1.62 (10.02%)
|
Shadab Textile / Apr 10
Shadab Textile Mills Limited(SHDT)
|
22.61
▲ 2.06 (10.02%)
|
Apna Microfin. / Apr 10
Apna Microfinance Bank Limited(AMBL)
|
11.44
▲ 1.04 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Apr 10
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
165.15
▲ 15.01 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Apr 10
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
268.84
▲ 24.44 (10%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 10
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
41.80
▲ 3.8 (10%)
|
Service Ind.Ltd / Apr 10
Service Industries Limited(SRVI)
|
1,025.64
▲ 93.24 (10%)
|
Shahtaj Sugar / Apr 10
Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited(SHJS)
|
126.50
▲ 11.5 (10%)
|
Bawany Air Products / Apr 10
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
26.28
▲ 2.39 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
JS Mom. Factor ETF / Apr 10
JS Momentum Factor ETF(JSMFETF)
|
11.25
▼ -2.02 (-15.22%)
|
Elahi Cot. / Apr 10
Elahi Cotton Mills Limited(ELCM)
|
122.80
▼ -13.6 (-9.97%)
|
Zahid Jee Textile / Apr 10
Zahidjee Textile Mills Limited(ZAHID)
|
24.72
▼ -2.73 (-9.95%)
|
Maqbool Tex. / Apr 10
Maqbool Textile Mills Limited(MQTM)
|
32.75
▼ -3.43 (-9.48%)
|
Khairpur Sug. / Apr 10
Khairpur Sugar Mills Limited(KPUS)
|
123.50
▼ -12.5 (-9.19%)
|
Faisal Sp. / Apr 10
Faisal Spinning Mills Limited(FASM)
|
300.01
▼ -24.96 (-7.68%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Apr 10
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
25.51
▼ -1.98 (-7.2%)
|
Int. Knit. / Apr 10
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
16.10
▼ -0.88 (-5.18%)
|
United Brands / Apr 10
United Brands Limited(UBDL)
|
22.10
▼ -1.13 (-4.86%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Apr 10
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
1,260
▼ -47.02 (-3.6%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 10
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
54,549,738
▲ 0.36
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 10
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
51,834,762
▲ 0.2
|
PIA Holding Co.Ltd / Apr 10
PIA Holding Company Limited(PIAHCLA)
|
20,463,930
▲ 0.18
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Apr 10
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
19,056,551
▲ 3.8
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 10
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
16,883,029
▲ 2.4
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 10
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
15,126,298
▲ 0.04
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 10
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
14,221,921
▲ 3.18
|
P.T.C.L. / Apr 10
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
14,141,745
▲ 0.66
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 10
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
12,197,995
▲ 0.28
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 10
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
11,882,507
▲ 0.29
