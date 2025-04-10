AIRLINK 168.02 Increased By ▲ 10.61 (6.74%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 9, 2025
BR Web Desk Published April 10, 2025 Updated April 10, 2025 09:11am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Read here for details.

  • Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Read here for details.

  • US diplomat terms Pakistan’s minerals ‘core interest,’ lauds ‘investment climate’ in Army Chief meeting

Read here for details.

  • Summer season: SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Quetta

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola jumps Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Trump tariffs: Pakistan to send high-level delegation to US

Read here for details.

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

