Gold prices bounce back strongly

Recorder Report Published 10 Apr, 2025 03:14am

KARACHI: Local and international gold prices bounced back strongly on Wednesday, as world market surged close to $3,050 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices resurged to Rs321,000 per tola and Rs275,205 per 10 grams after shooting up by Rs3,000 and Rs2,572, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association said.

International market saw a sizeable recovery by $30, moving up to $3,040 per ounce while silver prices held stable at over $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices were quoted for Rs3,170 per tola and Rs2,717 per 10 grams, according to the association.

However, the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

