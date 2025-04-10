WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 09, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 08-APR-25 07-APR-25 04-APR-25 03-APR-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102439 0.102552 0.102217 Euro 0.822894 0.822371 0.825679 0.828324 Japanese yen 0.005087 0.005145 0.005117 0.005043 U.K. pound 0.958201 0.961808 0.970959 0.981457 U.S. dollar 0.751501 0.74986 0.746748 0.74644 Algerian dinar 0.005626 0.005627 0.005604 0.005603 Australian dollar 0.456086 0.451191 0.465523 0.467719 Botswana pula 0.053281 0.05339 0.053915 0.053669 Brazilian real 0.126596 0.127373 0.12926 0.133145 Brunei dollar 0.557204 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 Canadian dollar 0.529375 0.527105 0.525287 0.530557 Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000768 0.000789 0.000786 Czech koruna 0.032748 0.0326 0.032807 0.033124 Danish krone 0.110236 0.110181 0.110654 0.111016 Indian rupee 0.008748 0.008739 0.008762 0.008715 Israeli New Shekel 0.199549 0.200739 0.201468 Korean won 0.000513 0.000521 0.000509 0.000509 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44152 2.43738 2.42351 Malaysian ringgit 0.167615 0.167848 0.169024 0.167176 Mauritian rupee 0.01652 0.016585 0.016664 0.016294 Mexican peso 0.036328 0.036234 0.036425 0.037377 New Zealand dollar 0.418586 0.418047 0.432516 0.428009 Norwegian krone 0.068859 0.068792 0.070683 0.072511 Omani rial 1.95449 1.95022 Peruvian sol 0.201583 0.202884 0.203834 Philippine peso 0.013116 0.01319 0.013061 0.013046 Polish zloty 0.191368 0.191795 0.193659 0.196597 Qatari riyal 0.206456 0.206005 Russian ruble 0.008793 0.0087 0.008861 0.008846 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.2004 0.199963 Singapore dollar 0.557204 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 South African rand 0.03857 0.038718 0.039113 0.039526 Swedish krona 0.074962 0.074235 0.07524 0.077266 Swiss franc 0.87823 0.878725 0.877907 0.864986 Thai baht 0.021685 0.02188 0.021737 Trinidadian dollar 0.111272 0.110987 0.110828 0.110945 U.A.E. dirham 0.204629 0.204182 0.203251 Uruguayan peso 0.017503 0.017497 0.01756 0.017727 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025