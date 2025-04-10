WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 09, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 08-APR-25 07-APR-25 04-APR-25 03-APR-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102439 0.102552 0.102217
Euro 0.822894 0.822371 0.825679 0.828324
Japanese yen 0.005087 0.005145 0.005117 0.005043
U.K. pound 0.958201 0.961808 0.970959 0.981457
U.S. dollar 0.751501 0.74986 0.746748 0.74644
Algerian dinar 0.005626 0.005627 0.005604 0.005603
Australian dollar 0.456086 0.451191 0.465523 0.467719
Botswana pula 0.053281 0.05339 0.053915 0.053669
Brazilian real 0.126596 0.127373 0.12926 0.133145
Brunei dollar 0.557204 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511
Canadian dollar 0.529375 0.527105 0.525287 0.530557
Chilean peso 0.000759 0.000768 0.000789 0.000786
Czech koruna 0.032748 0.0326 0.032807 0.033124
Danish krone 0.110236 0.110181 0.110654 0.111016
Indian rupee 0.008748 0.008739 0.008762 0.008715
Israeli New Shekel 0.199549 0.200739 0.201468
Korean won 0.000513 0.000521 0.000509 0.000509
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44152 2.43738 2.42351
Malaysian ringgit 0.167615 0.167848 0.169024 0.167176
Mauritian rupee 0.01652 0.016585 0.016664 0.016294
Mexican peso 0.036328 0.036234 0.036425 0.037377
New Zealand dollar 0.418586 0.418047 0.432516 0.428009
Norwegian krone 0.068859 0.068792 0.070683 0.072511
Omani rial 1.95449 1.95022
Peruvian sol 0.201583 0.202884 0.203834
Philippine peso 0.013116 0.01319 0.013061 0.013046
Polish zloty 0.191368 0.191795 0.193659 0.196597
Qatari riyal 0.206456 0.206005
Russian ruble 0.008793 0.0087 0.008861 0.008846
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.2004 0.199963
Singapore dollar 0.557204 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511
South African rand 0.03857 0.038718 0.039113 0.039526
Swedish krona 0.074962 0.074235 0.07524 0.077266
Swiss franc 0.87823 0.878725 0.877907 0.864986
Thai baht 0.021685 0.02188 0.021737
Trinidadian dollar 0.111272 0.110987 0.110828 0.110945
U.A.E. dirham 0.204629 0.204182 0.203251
Uruguayan peso 0.017503 0.017497 0.01756 0.017727
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments