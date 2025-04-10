KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (April 09, 2025) .

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 280.29 282.15 JPY 1.88 1.93 EURO 308.01 311.20 AED 76.21 76.94 GBP 358.12 361.79 SAR 74.41 75.13 INTERBANK 280.60 280.80 =========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025