KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 45.159 billion and the number of lots traded was 46,311.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.64 8billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 9.700 billion), COTS (PKR 7.312 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.963 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.962 billion),SP 500 (PKR 1.313 billion),DJ (PKR 1.017 billion), Silver (PKR 1.016 billion),Natural Gas (PKR 365.074million),Copper (PKR 340.003million),Brent (PKR 260.443 million), Japan Equity (PKR 184.556 million), Palladium (PKR 75.417 million) and Aluminium (PKR 0.629 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 14 lots amounting to PKR 65.215 million were traded.

