Japan rubber futures drop to over one-year low on escalating Sino-US trade war

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures tumbled to a more than one-year low on Wednesday, as the looming 104% U.S. tariff on imports from top consumer China escalated the global trade war and sparked fears of economic slowdown.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) September rubber contract ended morning trade 15.7 yen lower, or 5.24%, at 284.2 yen ($1.95) per kg.

Earlier in the session, prices slid to 281 yen, the lowest since February 13, 2024.

The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) tumbled 645 yuan, or 4.32%, to 14,290 yuan ($1,944.35) per metric ton.

The most active May butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE fell 835 yuan, or 6.84%, to 11,370 yuan ($1,547.04) per metric ton.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that 104% tariffs on Chinese imports would take effect from 0401 GMT Wednesday, after Beijing vowed to “fight to the end”, rejecting calls to withdraw its 34% tariff on U.S. imports.

Manufacturers in China are flagging profit warnings and are scrambling to plan new overseas plants or accelerate offshore projects as tariffs threaten to upend supply chains.

Broadly, Asian stocks extended a slide and Japan’s Nikkei dropped 3.5%. Chinese equities opened lower on Trump’s fresh tariff salvo.

The dollar lost 0.7% to 145.23 yen, heading back toward the recent six-month trough of 144.55.

A stronger currency makes yen-denominated assets less affordable to overseas buyers.

In response to escalating tariffs, oil fell to a more than four-year low in early trade.

Natural rubber often takes direction from oil as it competes for market share with synthetic rubber, which is made from crude oil.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 156.8 U.S. cents per kg, down 4.9%.