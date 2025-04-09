AIRLINK 157.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.49 (-3.95%)
BOP 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 88.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.01%)
FCCL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.58%)
HUBC 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 61.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
OGDC 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.14%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PAEL 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.14%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.26%)
PIBTL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
POWER 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
PPL 170.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-2.16%)
PRL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.68%)
PTC 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.75%)
SEARL 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-2.25%)
SSGC 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.97%)
SYM 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.01%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
TRG 60.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-5.04%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,445 Decreased By -1087 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,315 Decreased By -346.7 (-0.97%)
Markets

Japan's Nikkei falls tracking Wall Street on growth worries

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average fell in a broad sell-off on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s overnight declines on worries about slowing growth as the trade war between the United States and China intensified.

The Nikkei index fell 2.62% to 32,147.04 by the midday break, recovering from an earlier drop of nearly 4%.

The broader Topix fell 2.1% to 2,380.84.

The index swung wildly this week, closing 6% higher on Tuesday, following a 7.8% decline on Monday that sent the index to a 1-1/2-year low.

“Investors are uncertain about how much further the Nikkei could fall. They are trying to find where the bottom is,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

“But the Nikkei had fallen enough to a level that looks cheap this week. The market is now monitoring if the index could fall below Monday’s low.”

The United States will impose 104% duties on China soon, driving up concerns about slowing growth and higher inflation that have pummelled global stocks since last week.

Nikkei ends 6pc higher on market recovery hopes

The S&P 500 sold off sharply on Tuesday to close below 5,000 points for the first time in almost a year, reversing a strong morning rally as investor hopes faded for any U.S. delays or concessions on tariffs ahead of a midnight deadline.

In Japan, technology stocks led the Nikkei’s losses, with chip-testing equipment maker Advantest falling 6.64% and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron down 4.12%.

Technology investor SoftBank Group fell 5.96%.

The yen’s gain against the dollar weighed on exporters. The Japanese currency rose to as high as 145.13 yen to the dollar on safe-haven bets.

A stronger Japanese currency tends to hurt shares of exporters, as it decreases the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

