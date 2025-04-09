BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 8, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well
- Pakistan International Airlines returns to profit after 21 years
- US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan
- Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration
- ‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says
- Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief
