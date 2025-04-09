AIRLINK 162.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.99%)
BOP 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
CNERGY 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.29%)
FCCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.79%)
FLYNG 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
HUBC 135.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.61%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.4%)
KOSM 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
MLCF 60.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.11%)
PACE 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
PAEL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.31%)
PIAHCLA 19.10 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.67%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
POWER 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
PPL 171.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.28%)
PRL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.82%)
PTC 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.44%)
SEARL 93.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.46%)
SSGC 36.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.01%)
SYM 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 61.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.75%)
WAVESAPP 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.94%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.63%)
BR100 12,236 Decreased By -157.5 (-1.27%)
BR30 36,561 Decreased By -545.9 (-1.47%)
KSE100 114,863 Decreased By -669.5 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,454 Decreased By -207.9 (-0.58%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 8, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 09 Apr, 2025 08:22am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan International Airlines returns to profit after 21 years

Read here for details.

  • US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

Read here for details.

  • ‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories