Gold prices continue to decline

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Gold prices - locally and globally - significantly scaled down on Tuesday, as international market’s downturn persisted, receding close to $3,000 per ounce, traders said.

Falling by Rs2,000 and Rs1,715, gold prices further reduced to Re318,000 per tola and Rs272,633 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market saw a persistent slowdown with gold bullion value dropping by $28 to $3,010 per ounce while silver was selling for over $30 per ounce.

Domestic silver trading closed on a negative mark, moving down by Rs50 and Rs to Rs3,170 per tola and Rs2,717 per 10 grams, respectively, according to the association. However, the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

