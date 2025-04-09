AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-09

Malaysian palm oil rebounds to track Chicago soyoils

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures inched higher on Tuesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, mirroring movement in crude oil and Chicago soyoil, but concern over high Malaysian palm oil stocks capped gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 2 ringgit or 0.05% to 4,187 ringgit ($932.72)a metric ton at closing.

The contract rose as much as 2.27% early in the session, however palm oil “struggled to stay upbeat on weak fundamental factors,” a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, noting the expectation of a higher stock level in March.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks likely rose for the first time in six months in March as production recovered, a Reuters survey showed on Friday, although global demand remains sluggish amid tariff concerns. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer and exporter, will adjust its CPO export tax to reduce the burden on exporters from US tariffs, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday. Palm oil mirrored the rebound in the energy market and US soyoil prices - Brent futures LCOc1 were up 0.2%, and soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.55%.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock. Palm oil also tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.83%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.48%. The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, hovered near its weakest level over two months against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,269 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,323-4,362 ringgit range.

palm oil export palm oil import

Comments

200 characters

Malaysian palm oil rebounds to track Chicago soyoils

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories