KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 73.027 billion and the number of lots traded was 89,130.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 30.340 billion, followed by NSDQ 100 (PKR 16.903 billion), COTS (PKR 11.303 billion),SP 500 (PKR 4.360 billion),Platinum (PKR 3.240 billion),Crude Oil (PKR 3.198 billion),DJ (PKR 1.079 billion), Silver (PKR 952.506 million),Copper (PKR 737.185 million), Natural Gas (PKR 258.423 million),Palladium (PKR 226.521 million),Japan Equity (PKR 170.318million),Brent (PKR 155.257million) and Aluminium (PKR 100.805 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 42 lots amounting to PKR 129.471 million were traded.

