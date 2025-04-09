Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 08, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 07-APR-25 04-APR-25 03-APR-25 02-APR-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.102552 0.102217 0.103606
Euro 0.822371 0.825679 0.828324 0.813913
Japanese yen 0.00514484 0.00511682 0.005043 0.00503
U.K. pound 0.961808 0.970959 0.981457 0.974692
U.S. dollar 0.74986 0.746748 0.74644 0.753414
Algerian dinar 0.00562739 0.00560379 0.005603
Australian dollar 0.451191 0.465523 0.467719 0.474575
Botswana pula 0.05339 0.0539152 0.053669 0.054547
Brazilian real 0.12926 0.133145 0.132368
Brunei dollar 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 0.56091
Canadian dollar 0.525287 0.530557 0.526127
Chilean peso 0.000768441 0.000788882 0.000786 0.000796
Czech koruna 0.0325998 0.0328068 0.033124 0.032607
Danish krone 0.110181 0.110654 0.111016 0.109088
Indian rupee 0.00873874 0.00876176 0.008715 0.008801
Israeli New Shekel 0.200739 0.201468 0.20368
Korean won 0.000520989 0.000509031 0.000509 0.000512
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43738 2.42351
Malaysian ringgit 0.167848 0.169024 0.167176 0.169402
Mauritian rupee 0.0165854 0.0166639 0.016294 0.016398
Mexican peso 0.036425 0.037377 0.03683
New Zealand dollar 0.418047 0.432516 0.428009 0.429823
Norwegian krone 0.068792 0.0706826 0.072511 0.07219
Omani rial 1.95022
Peruvian sol 0.203834 0.205234
Philippine peso 0.0131897 0.0130605 0.013046 0.013153
Polish zloty 0.191795 0.193659 0.196597 0.194645
Qatari riyal 0.206005
Russian ruble 0.00870017 0.0088606 0.008846 0.008911
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199963
Singapore dollar 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 0.56091
South African rand 0.038718 0.0391133 0.039526 0.040674
Swedish krona 0.0742347 0.0752396 0.077266 0.075614
Swiss franc 0.878725 0.877907 0.864986 0.852182
Thai baht 0.0218795 0.021737 0.022048
Trinidadian dollar 0.110828 0.110945 0.112088
U.A.E. dirham 0.204182 0.203251 0.20515
Uruguayan peso 0.0175602 0.017727 0.017818
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
