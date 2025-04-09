WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries’ department’s currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 08, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 07-APR-25 04-APR-25 03-APR-25 02-APR-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.102552 0.102217 0.103606 Euro 0.822371 0.825679 0.828324 0.813913 Japanese yen 0.00514484 0.00511682 0.005043 0.00503 U.K. pound 0.961808 0.970959 0.981457 0.974692 U.S. dollar 0.74986 0.746748 0.74644 0.753414 Algerian dinar 0.00562739 0.00560379 0.005603 Australian dollar 0.451191 0.465523 0.467719 0.474575 Botswana pula 0.05339 0.0539152 0.053669 0.054547 Brazilian real 0.12926 0.133145 0.132368 Brunei dollar 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 0.56091 Canadian dollar 0.525287 0.530557 0.526127 Chilean peso 0.000768441 0.000788882 0.000786 0.000796 Czech koruna 0.0325998 0.0328068 0.033124 0.032607 Danish krone 0.110181 0.110654 0.111016 0.109088 Indian rupee 0.00873874 0.00876176 0.008715 0.008801 Israeli New Shekel 0.200739 0.201468 0.20368 Korean won 0.000520989 0.000509031 0.000509 0.000512 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43738 2.42351 Malaysian ringgit 0.167848 0.169024 0.167176 0.169402 Mauritian rupee 0.0165854 0.0166639 0.016294 0.016398 Mexican peso 0.036425 0.037377 0.03683 New Zealand dollar 0.418047 0.432516 0.428009 0.429823 Norwegian krone 0.068792 0.0706826 0.072511 0.07219 Omani rial 1.95022 Peruvian sol 0.203834 0.205234 Philippine peso 0.0131897 0.0130605 0.013046 0.013153 Polish zloty 0.191795 0.193659 0.196597 0.194645 Qatari riyal 0.206005 Russian ruble 0.00870017 0.0088606 0.008846 0.008911 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199963 Singapore dollar 0.556772 0.560748 0.555511 0.56091 South African rand 0.038718 0.0391133 0.039526 0.040674 Swedish krona 0.0742347 0.0752396 0.077266 0.075614 Swiss franc 0.878725 0.877907 0.864986 0.852182 Thai baht 0.0218795 0.021737 0.022048 Trinidadian dollar 0.110828 0.110945 0.112088 U.A.E. dirham 0.204182 0.203251 0.20515 Uruguayan peso 0.0175602 0.017727 0.017818 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency’s representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025