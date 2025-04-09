Markets Print 2025-04-09
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD 279.74 281.96 AED 76.03 76.72
EURO 305.25 308.61 SAR 74.25 74.92
GBP 356.16 360.05 INTERBANK 280.50 280.80
JPY 1.86 1.91
=========================================================================
