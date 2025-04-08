Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table

Budget 2025-26
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 8
|
280.80
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 8
|
280.55
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 8
|
147.06
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 8
|
0.85
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 8
|
1.28
|
Euro to USD / Apr 8
|
1.10
|
UK LIBOR % / Apr 7
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 7
|
5,062.25
|
Nasdaq / Apr 7
|
15,603.26
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 7
|
7,702.08
|
Dow Jones / Apr 7
|
37,965.60
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 7
|
19,789.62
|
France CAC40 / Apr 7
|
6,927.12
|
India Sensex / Apr 8
|
74,620.92
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 8
|
33,012.58
|
Hang Seng / Apr 8
|
20,148.82
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 7
|
17,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 7
|
281,297.70
|
Petrol/Litre / Apr 8
|
254.63
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 8
|
61.41
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 8
|
3,012.10
|
Diesel/Litre / Apr 8
|
258.64
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 8
|
65.08
|Stock
|Price
|
Orient Rental / Apr 8
Orient Rental Mod(ORM)
|
8.95
▲ 0.94 (11.74%)
|
Gulshan Sp. / Apr 8
Gulshan Spinning Mills Limited(GSPM)
|
3.45
▲ 0.32 (10.22%)
|
Mandviwala / Apr 8
Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries(MWMP)
|
17.55
▲ 1.6 (10.03%)
|
Shakarganj / Apr 8
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
38.70
▲ 3.52 (10.01%)
|
Bunnys Limited / Apr 8
Bunnys Limited(BNL)
|
20.78
▲ 1.89 (10.01%)
|
Philip Morris Pak. / Apr 8
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited(PMPK)
|
1,188.20
▲ 108.02 (10%)
|
S.S.Oil / Apr 8
S.S.Oil Mills Limited(SSOM)
|
150.24
▲ 13.66 (10%)
|
PIA Holding Co.B / Apr 8
PIA Holding Company Limited B(PIAHCLB)
|
1,063.81
▲ 96.71 (10%)
|
ZIL Limited / Apr 8
ZIL Limited(ZIL)
|
222.20
▲ 20.2 (10%)
|
Pak Gulf Leasing / Apr 8
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
15.41
▲ 1.4 (9.99%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Dewan Textile / Apr 8
Dewan Textile Mills Limited(DWTM)
|
6.87
▼ -0.98 (-12.48%)
|
NBP PGETF / Apr 8
NBP Pakistan Growth Exchange Traded Fund(NBPGETF)
|
23.21
▼ -2.97 (-11.34%)
|
F.Credit & Inv / Apr 8
First Credit and Investment Bank Limited(FCIBL)
|
6.56
▼ -0.82 (-11.11%)
|
Khyber Textile / Apr 8
Khyber Textile Mills Limited(KHYT)
|
434.82
▼ -48.31 (-10%)
|
Blue-Ex Ltd / Apr 8
Blue-Ex Limited (GEM)(GEMBLUEX)
|
54.27
▼ -6.03 (-10%)
|
Supernet Ltd. / Apr 8
Supernet Limited (GEM)(GEMSPNL)
|
18.77
▼ -2.07 (-9.93%)
|
Grays Leasing / Apr 8
Grays Leasing Limited(GRYL)
|
4.50
▼ -0.45 (-9.09%)
|
The Thal Ind.Corp. / Apr 8
The Thal Industries Corporation Limited(TICL)
|
341.01
▼ -33.27 (-8.89%)
|
Oilboy Energy(R) / Apr 8
Oilboy Energy Limited(R)(OBOYR2)
|
2.99
▼ -0.24 (-7.43%)
|
Chenab Ltd (Pref) / Apr 8
Chenab Limited (Pref)(CLCPS)
|
2.73
▼ -0.2 (-6.83%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
WorldCall Telecom / Apr 8
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
55,274,278
▲ 0.03
|
Cnergyico PK / Apr 8
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
53,401,922
▲ 0.38
|
B.O.Punjab / Apr 8
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
34,156,511
▲ 0.24
|
Pak Elektron / Apr 8
Pak Elektron Limited(PAEL)
|
33,484,190
▲ 0.49
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Apr 8
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
33,262,071
▲ 0.87
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Apr 8
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
28,028,542
▲ 0.14
|
Bank Al-Falah / Apr 8
Bank Alfalah Limited(BAFL)
|
25,764,749
▲ 1.62
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Apr 8
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
23,938,102
▲ 0.09
|
Sui South Gas / Apr 8
Sui Southern Gas Company Limited(SSGC)
|
19,784,658
▲ 1.19
|
Fauji Cement / Apr 8
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,903,951
▲ 0.83
