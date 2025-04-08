AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26

Palm oil rebounds to track Chicago soyoils, crude oil higher

Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:07am

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures gained on Tuesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of losses, underpinned by strength in crude oil and Chicago soyoil, while a weaker ringgit also lent support.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1.15% to 4,233 ringgit ($944.87) a metric ton by midday break.

The contract regained some of the 7.35% of loss posted over the three previous sessions on fears of a widening global trade war.

Palm oil mirrored the rebound in the energy market and US soyoil prices - oil prices rose more than 1%, and soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) gained 0.90%.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Palm oil also tracks price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

However, palm oil “may struggle to stay upbeat on weak fundamental factors”, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said, noting the expectation of a higher stock level in March.

Malaysia’s palm oil stocks likely rose for the first time in six months in March as production recovered, a Reuters survey showed on Friday, although global demand remains sluggish amid tariff concerns.

Meanwhile, Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract fell 0.83%, while its palm oil contract slipped 0.57%.

Malaysian palm oil extends losses

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, hovered near its weakest level over two months against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Palm oil may retest resistance at 4,269 ringgit per metric ton, a break above which could lead to a gain into the 4,323-4,362 ringgit range.

Palm Oil

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil rebounds to track Chicago soyoils, crude oil higher

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories