AIRLINK 167.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.23%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.83%)
FCCL 46.53 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.93%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.79%)
FLYNG 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
HUBC 137.39 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.56%)
HUMNL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.40 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.63%)
OGDC 217.10 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (1.89%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.52 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.21%)
PIAHCLA 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
POWER 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
PPL 177.20 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.38%)
PRL 35.61 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.64%)
PTC 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.98%)
SEARL 96.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (2.72%)
SSGC 37.49 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.82%)
SYM 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.6%)
TELE 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.54%)
TPLP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
TRG 61.51 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.95%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,469 Increased By 155.5 (1.26%)
BR30 37,100 Increased By 592.4 (1.62%)
KSE100 116,564 Increased By 1654.6 (1.44%)
KSE30 36,039 Increased By 498.1 (1.4%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26

Nissan considers transferring some domestic production to US, Nikkei says

Published 08 Apr, 2025 10:57am

TOKYO: Nissan Motor is considering shifting some domestic production of U.S.-bound vehicles to the U.S., the Nikkei reported on Saturday, as President Donald Trump ramps up trade tariffs on nations worldwide.

As early as this summer, Nissan plans to reduce production at its Fukuoka factory in western Japan and shift some manufacturing of its Rogue SUV to the United States to mitigate the impact of Trump’s tariffs, the business newspaper said, without citing the source of its information.

The Japanese automaker’s Rogue SUV, a key model in the U.S. market, is now produced in Fukuoka and the United States, the report said.

On Thursday, Nissan said it would not take new orders from the U.S. for two Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs after earlier Trump tariff announcements, marking, a drastic scale-back of its operations at a joint venture plant.

Nissan says it will not take new US orders for Mexican-built Infiniti SUVs

The automaker now plans to maintain two shifts of production of the Rogue at its Smyrna, Tennessee, plant after announcing in January it would end one of the two shifts this month.

Nissan sold about 920,000 vehicles in the U.S. last year, of which about 16% were exported from Japan, the Nikkei said, adding the planned production shift could hit local suppliers’ businesses.

Nissan Motor

Comments

200 characters

Nissan considers transferring some domestic production to US, Nikkei says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

Read more stories