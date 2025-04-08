AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26

KTBA concerned at FBR’s HS Codes, UoM requirements

Published 08 Apr, 2025 10:55am

KARACHI: The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has formally raised concerns regarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s recent mandate requiring HS Codes and standardised Units of Measure (UoM) in sales tax returns.

In a letter addressed to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, KTBA highlighted what they describe as “significant challenges for taxpayers and tax consultants alike” resulting from these new requirements.

The letter pointed out that the HS Codes were originally developed as a five-digit system for international trade purposes. The association argued that extending this to eight digits for local trading is “incomprehensible and impractical” and potentially inconsistent with the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

“As per the Sales Tax Act, 1990 & relevant rules, the requirement for declaring HS Codes in tax returns or invoices is not explicitly provided for,” the letter stated, suggesting that the FBR’s implementation lacks clear legislative backing.

Furthermore the KTBA highlighted the FBR’s mandate to use kilograms as the standard UoM in sales tax returns for both imports and local supply of goods providing several examples illustrating the practical difficulties:

  • Cotton T-Shirts: Imported in kg/piece but sold locally in piece/dozen.

  • Mobile Phones: Imported in box units but sold locally per piece.

  • Industrial Paint: Imported in gallons but sold locally in litre/kg.

The tax bar has proposed several solutions, including:

  • Restricting HS Codes requirement to five digits to reduce compliance burdens.

  • Allowing flexibility in UoM declarations based on industry standards.

  • Restricting HS Codes in subsequent supplies of finished goods.

  • Prioritising “Description of Goods” over HS Codes for taxation purposes

  • Making Annexure-H1 for stock position declaration operational in online systems.

  • Updating all Schedules under the Sales Tax Act to reflect relevant HS Codes.

Meanwhile KTBA’s President Ali Rahim expressed his willingness for further discussion, stating: “they remain confident that KTBA’s recommendations would lead to a more balanced and effective system for both the FBR and taxpayers.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR KTBA

Comments

200 characters

KTBA concerned at FBR’s HS Codes, UoM requirements

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Read more stories