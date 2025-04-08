AIRLINK 167.50 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.29%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.85%)
FCCL 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (1.84%)
FFL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.72%)
FLYNG 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
HUBC 137.56 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.69%)
HUMNL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.93%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.15%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.20 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (1.94%)
PACE 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
PAEL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
PIBTL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.14 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.34%)
PRL 35.46 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.2%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.40 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (2.83%)
SSGC 37.35 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.43%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.69%)
TPLP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.2%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,471 Increased By 157.3 (1.28%)
BR30 37,109 Increased By 601.1 (1.65%)
KSE100 116,518 Increased By 1608.3 (1.4%)
KSE30 36,028 Increased By 487.1 (1.37%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Budget 2025-26

Trade delegation to visit UK

Published 08 Apr, 2025 10:55am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, is leading the Pakistani trade delegation to the United Kingdom to attend a Commonwealth programme on 7th–8th April.

The strategic move aims to capitalize on the vast opportunities offered by the Commonwealth; which comprises of 56 countries with a combined GDP of over $13 trillion.

Atif Ikram Sheikh will speak in the significant roundtable entitled “Standards and Regulation; Creating Competitive and Dynamic Regulatory Environments to Drive Growth.”

FPCCI delegation will engage with British businesses, investors and government officials to explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation. The visit is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s trade relationship with the UK and other Commonwealth countries.

During the visit, President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh, will have meetings with West London Chamber of Commerce; Pakistan–British Business Council; Sardar Shafquat, President of the UK–Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (UKPCCI) and Atta Haq, Chairman of UK–Pakistan Business Council (UKPBC).

Atif Ikram Sheikh will also visit Pakistan High Commission; where he will highlight Pakistan’s business potential – particularly in key sectors, such as agribusiness; energy & renewables; green logistics; pharmaceutical; Information Technology; digital services; textiles and allied sectors.

FPCCI delegation will also showcase Pakistan’s competitive advantages – including its strategic location; skilled workforce and business-friendly policies.

The visit is expected to attract British investment in Pakistan; promote bilateral trade and foster economic cooperation between the two nations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI gdp Bilateral trade investments economic cooperation trade delegation Atif Ikram Sheikh Pakistan and UK Pakistani trade delegation Commonwealth countries

Comments

200 characters

Trade delegation to visit UK

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains 1,400 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

Read more stories