Apr 08, 2025

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from April 7, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 08 Apr, 2025 08:52am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Binance founder Changpeng Zhao appointed as strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s textile industry must compete with global brands to lead exports: Iqbal

Read here for details.

  • Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

Read here for details.

  • NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

Read here for details.

  • Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

Read here for details.

