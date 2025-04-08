BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from April 7, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Binance founder Changpeng Zhao appointed as strategic advisor to Pakistan Crypto Council

- Pakistan’s textile industry must compete with global brands to lead exports: Iqbal

- Ring leader among nine terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan IBO: ISPR

- Engro Energy denies breach, terminates EPQL SPA after acquirer’s withdrawal

- NACTA establishes National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre

- Starlink to be available in Pakistan from November, says IT minister

